The Game Awards 2020: Todos los ganadores de la noche

The Last of Us Part II fue el gran ganador de la noche. El títtulo de Naughty Dog se llevó varios premio, incluyendo el de Mejor Juego del Año. Pero esa no fue la única sorpresa de la velada.

The Game Awards 2020 estuvo lleno de sorpresas, con muchos anuncios y pesronalidades invitadas. Sin embargo, la noche estuvo marcada por el dominio de The Last of Us 2, que se llevó a casa la mayor cantidad de reconocimientos.

Así pues, el videojuego obra del estudio Naughty Dog fue el protagonista de la velada. The Last of Us 2 se llevó, además del máximo galardón, otros premio como los de Mejor Dirección, Mejor Narrativa, Mejor Juego de Aventura, Mejor Diseño de Audio y Mejor Actuación para Laura Bailey (Ellie en el juego).

De igual manera, la noche tuvo otros grandes ganadores como “Final Fantasy VII Remake” de Square Enix. El cual fue reconocido con Mejor Banda Sonora y Mejor Juego RPG. Por su parte, Hades fue galardonado como el Mejor Juego Independiente, y el Mejor de Acción.

Y no podía faltar “Among Us“, que también se llevó a casa varios premios, entre ellos el de Mejor Juego Multiplayer y Mejor Juego Móvil.

The Game Awards 2020 demostró una vez más que los juegos son arte

El evento contó con actuaciones musicales de Eddie Vedder de Pearl Jam y de la Orquesta Filarmónica de Londrés. De la mis,a mamera, participaron invitados especiales como Brie Larson, Gal Gadot, JackSepticEye, John David Washington, Josef Fares, Keanu Reeves, Nolan North, Reggie Fils-Aime, Stephen A. Smith, Tom Holland, Troy Baker y Christopher Nolan, quién anunció el premio final.

A continuación la lista completa de nominados y ganadores de cada categoría:

The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog (GANADOR) Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Doom Eternal – id Software Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch Hades – Supergiant Games



The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog (GANADOR) Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch Hades – Supergiant Games Half-Life Alyx – Valve



The Last of Us Part II (GANADOR) 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Final Fantasy VII Remake Ghost of Tsushima Hades



Ghost of Tsushima (GANADOR) Final Fantasy VII Remake Hades Ori and the Will of the Wisps The Last of Us Part II



Final Fantasy VII Remake (GANADOR) Doom Eternal Hades Ori and the Will of the Wisps The Last of Us Part II



The Last of Us Part II (GANADOR) Doom Eternal Half-Life: Alyx Ghost of Tsushima Resident Evil 3



Laura Bailey – Abby, The Last of Us Part II (GANADORA) Ashley Johnson – Ellie, The Last of Us Part II Daisuke Tsuji – Jin, Ghost of Tsushima Logan Cunningham – Hades, Hades Nadji Jeterm – Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales



Tell Me Why (GANADOR) If Found… Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition Spiritfarer Through Darkest of Times



No Man’s Sky (GANADOR) Apex Legends Destiny 2 Call of Duty: Warzone Fortnite



Hades (GANADOR) Carrion Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Spelunky 2 Spiritfarer



Among Us y Hades fueron los grandes títulos independientes de la jornada.

Phasmophobia (GANADOR) Carrion Mortal Shell Raji: An Acient Epic Roki



Among Us (GANADOR ) Call of Duty Mobile Genshin Impact Legends of Runeterra Pokémon Cafe Mix



Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (GANADOR) Apex Legends Destiny 2 Fortnite No Man’s Sky Valorant



Half-Life: Alyx (GANADOR) Dreams Marvel’s Iron Man VR Star Wars: Squadrons The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners



The Last of Us Part II (GANADOR) Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Grounded Hyperdot Watch Dogs Legion



Hades (GANADOR) Doom Eternal Half-Life: Alyx Nioh 2 Streets of Rage 4



The Last of Us Part II (GANADOR) Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ghost of Tsushima Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ori and the Will of the Wisps Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order



Final Fantasy VII Remake (GANADOR) Genshin Impact Persona 5 Royal Wasteland 3 Yakuza: Like a Dragon



Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (GANADOR) Granblue Fantasy: Versus Street Fighter V: Champion Edition One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Under Night In-Birth Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]



Animal Crossing: New Horizons (GANADOR) Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Minecraft Dungeons Paper Mario: The Origami King



Revive la noche de The Game Awards 2020 haciendo clic aquí

Microsoft Flight Simulator (GANADOR) Crusader Kings 3 Desperados 3 Gears Tactics XCOM: Chimera Squad



Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (GANADOR) Dirt 5 F1 2020 FIFA 21 NBA 2K21



Among Us (GANADOR) Animal Crossing: New Horizons Call of Duty: Warzone Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Valorant



Valkyrae (GANADOR) Alanah Pearce Jay Ann Lopez Nickmercs TimTheTatman



Esports

Heo “Showmaker” Su (GANADOR) Ian “Crimsix” Porter Kim “Canyon” Geon-Bu Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro Matthieu “Zywoo” Herbaut



Danny “Zonic” Sorensen (GANADOR) Dae-Hee “Crusty” Park Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann Lee “Zefa” Jae-Min Raymond “Rambo” Lussier



League of Legends World Championship 2020 (GANADOR) Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals Call of Duty League Championship 2020 IEM Katowice 2020 Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020



League of Legends (GANADOR) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Fortnite Valorant



Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere (GANADOR) Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez Alex “Machine” Richardson James “Dash” Patterson Jorien “Sheever” Van der Heijden

