The Game Awards 2020: Todos los ganadores de la noche

The Last of Us Part II fue el gran ganador de la noche. El títtulo de Naughty Dog se llevó varios premio, incluyendo el de Mejor Juego del Año. Pero esa no fue la única sorpresa de la velada.
The Game Awards 2020 estuvo lleno de sorpresas, con muchos anuncios y pesronalidades invitadas. Sin embargo, la noche estuvo marcada por el dominio de The Last of Us 2, que se llevó a casa la mayor cantidad de reconocimientos.
Así pues, el videojuego obra del estudio Naughty Dog fue el protagonista de la velada. The Last of Us 2 se llevó, además del máximo galardón, otros premio como los de Mejor Dirección, Mejor Narrativa, Mejor Juego de Aventura, Mejor Diseño de Audio y Mejor Actuación para Laura Bailey (Ellie en el juego).
De igual manera, la noche tuvo otros grandes ganadores como “Final Fantasy VII Remake” de Square Enix. El cual fue reconocido con Mejor Banda Sonora y Mejor Juego RPG. Por su parte, Hades fue galardonado como el Mejor Juego Independiente, y el Mejor de Acción.
Y no podía faltar “Among Us“, que también se llevó a casa varios premios, entre ellos el de Mejor Juego Multiplayer y Mejor Juego Móvil.
The Game Awards 2020 demostró una vez más que los juegos son arte
El evento contó con actuaciones musicales de Eddie Vedder de Pearl Jam y de la Orquesta Filarmónica de Londrés. De la mis,a mamera, participaron invitados especiales como Brie Larson, Gal Gadot, JackSepticEye, John David Washington, Josef Fares, Keanu Reeves, Nolan North, Reggie Fils-Aime, Stephen A. Smith, Tom Holland, Troy Baker y Christopher Nolan, quién anunció el premio final.
A continuación la lista completa de nominados y ganadores de cada categoría:
- The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog (GANADOR)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo
- Doom Eternal – id Software
- Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix
- Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch
- Hades – Supergiant Games
- The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog (GANADOR)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix
- Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch
- Hades – Supergiant Games
- Half-Life Alyx – Valve
- The Last of Us Part II (GANADOR)
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Ghost of Tsushima (GANADOR)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part II
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (GANADOR)
- Doom Eternal
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part II
- The Last of Us Part II (GANADOR)
- Doom Eternal
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Resident Evil 3
- Laura Bailey – Abby, The Last of Us Part II (GANADORA)
- Ashley Johnson – Ellie, The Last of Us Part II
- Daisuke Tsuji – Jin, Ghost of Tsushima
- Logan Cunningham – Hades, Hades
- Nadji Jeterm – Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Tell Me Why (GANADOR)
- If Found…
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Spiritfarer
- Through Darkest of Times
- No Man’s Sky (GANADOR)
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fortnite
- Hades (GANADOR)
- Carrion
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer
Among Us y Hades fueron los grandes títulos independientes de la jornada.
- Phasmophobia (GANADOR)
- Carrion
- Mortal Shell
- Raji: An Acient Epic
- Roki
- Among Us (GANADOR)
- Call of Duty Mobile
- Genshin Impact
- Legends of Runeterra
- Pokémon Cafe Mix
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (GANADOR)
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
- Valorant
- Half-Life: Alyx (GANADOR)
- Dreams
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- The Last of Us Part II (GANADOR)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Grounded
- Hyperdot
- Watch Dogs Legion
- Hades (GANADOR)
- Doom Eternal
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Nioh 2
- Streets of Rage 4
- The Last of Us Part II (GANADOR)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (GANADOR)
- Genshin Impact
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (GANADOR)
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
- Under Night In-Birth
- Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (GANADOR)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
Revive la noche de The Game Awards 2020 haciendo clic aquí
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (GANADOR)
- Crusader Kings 3
- Desperados 3
- Gears Tactics
- XCOM: Chimera Squad
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (GANADOR)
- Dirt 5
- F1 2020
- FIFA 21
- NBA 2K21
- Among Us (GANADOR)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Valorant
- Valkyrae (GANADOR)
- Alanah Pearce
- Jay Ann Lopez
- Nickmercs
- TimTheTatman
Esports
- Heo “Showmaker” Su (GANADOR)
- Ian “Crimsix” Porter
- Kim “Canyon” Geon-Bu
- Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro
- Matthieu “Zywoo” Herbaut
-
- Danny “Zonic” Sorensen (GANADOR)
- Dae-Hee “Crusty” Park
- Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann
- Lee “Zefa” Jae-Min
- Raymond “Rambo” Lussier
-
- League of Legends World Championship 2020 (GANADOR)
- Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals
- Call of Duty League Championship 2020
- IEM Katowice 2020
- Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020
-
- League of Legends (GANADOR)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Fortnite
- Valorant
-
- Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere (GANADOR)
- Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
- Alex “Machine” Richardson
- James “Dash” Patterson
- Jorien “Sheever” Van der Heijden
-
- G2 Esports (GANADOR)
- Damwon Gaming
- Dallas Empire
- San Francisco Shock
- Team Secret