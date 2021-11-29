Conoce a los nominados a The Game Awards 2021

Con más de 40 anuncios mundiales para los Game Awards 2021, ya se conocen todos los videojuegos nominados a esta edición de The Game Awards incluyendo el ansiado galardón al juego del año. En esta ocasión tú también puedes votar.
Los nominados a The Game Awards 2021 se clasificarán en 30 categorías, cuyos ganadores serán anunciados por personalidades del sector yel mundo del espectáculo.
Las nominaciones para las treinta categorías de los premios se develaron oficialmente en un espectáculo digital dirigido por Geoff Keighley. El evento digital se celebró en el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles. El mismo, también será sede del gran espectáculo de The Game Awards el próximo jueves 9 de diciembre.
Durante el evento organizado por Keighley para el 16 de noviembre, se dio a conocer la lista de videojuegos que compiten por ser del GOTY. La codiciada estatuilla que decretará el mejor videojuego del año para el jurado de los TGA y los aficionados.
Todos los nominados a The Game Awards 2021
En esta ocasión los Game Awards permiten que el público pueda votar por los juegos que creen que han triunfado en sus respectivas categorías. No obstante, el voto popular no decide completamente el ganador, pero tiene una influencia significativa en el resultado.
El sitio web de los Game Awards afirma que “los ganadores se determinan mediante una votación mixta entre el jurado de votación (90%) y el voto del público de los fans (10%).
A continuación la lista completa de nominados y ganadores de cada categoría:
-
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
-
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apar
-
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galax
-
- The Artful Escape
- Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apar
-
- The Artful Escape
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Deathloop
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.2247448713
-
- Deathloop
- Forza Horizon 5
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
-
- Erika Mori as Alex Chen – Life is Strange: True Colors
- Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo – Far Cry 6
- Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn – Deathloop
- Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu – Resident Evil Village
- Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake – Deathloop
-
- Before your Eyes
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- No Longer Home
-
- Apex Legends
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
- Call of Duty: Warzone
-
- 12 Minutes
- Death’s Door
- Inscryption
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Loop Hero
-
- The Artful Escape
- The Forgotten City
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Sable
- Valheim
-
- Fantasian
- Genshin Impact
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Marvel Future Revolution
- Pokemon Unite
-
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
-
- Hitman 3
- I Expect you to Die 2
- Lone Echo II
- Resident Evil 4
- Sniper Elite VR
-
- Far Cry 6
- Forza Horizon 5
- Marvel’s Guardians of the galaxy
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown
Mejores juegos según su categoría
-
- Back 4 Blood
- Chivalry II
- Deathloop
- Far Cry 6
- Returnal
-
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
-
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Scarlet Nexus
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Tales of Arise
-
- Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles
- Guilty Gear -Strive-
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdow
-
- It Takes Two
- Mario Party Superstars
- New Pokemon Snap
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- Warioware: Get it Together
Revive The Game Awards 2020 haciendo clic aquí
-
- Age of Empires IV
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Humankind
- Inscryption
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
-
- F1 2021
- FIFA 22
- Forza Horizon 5
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Riders Republic
-
- Back 4 Blood
- Knockout City
- It Takes Two
- Monster Hunter Rise
- New World
- Valheim
-
- Dream
- Duslie
- Gaules
- Ibai
- Grefg
Esports
-
- Chris “Simp” Lehr
- Heo “Showmaker” Su
- Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov
- Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev
- Tyson “Tenz” Ngo
-
- Airat “Silent” Gaziev
- Andrey “Engh” Sholokhov
- Andii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi
- James “Crowder” Crowder
- Kim “Kkoma” Jeong-Gyun
-
- 2021 League of Legends World Championship
- The International 2021
- PGL Major Stockholm 2021
- PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
- Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters
-
- Call of Duty
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Valorant
-
- Elden Ring
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- The Sequel to the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Starfield
-
- Atlanta Faze – Call of Duty
- DWK KIA – League of Legends
- Natus Vincere – Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Sentinels – Valorant
- Team Spirit – Dota 2