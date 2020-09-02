Sony rebaja The Last of Us Part II y otros juegos en hasta un 50%

La lista de Essential Picks en la PlayStation Store trae descuentos de hasta 50% en juegos para la PlayStation 4.

Sony rebaja The Last of Us Part II, como parte de los Essentials Picks, una lista que incluye otros 70 títulos para la PlayStation 4. Los juegos tendrán hasta un 50% de descuento en la PlayStation Store por solo una semana a partir de hoy.

Sony incluyó en la lista de Essential Picks más de 70 juegos disponibles para la PlayStation 4, todos con descuentos de hasta 50%. Entre los títulos, además de The Last of US, hay éxitos como Grand Theft Auto V, God of War, Call of Duty y Assasin’s Creed. No obstante, hay juegos para todos los gustos.

La lista completa la colocamos abajo. Sin embargo, esta promoción estará vigente por apenas una semana. La misma esta®a vigente en la PlayStation Store hasta las 23.59pm, hora local, del miércoles 16 de septiembre.

Encabezando la venta digital está la aclamada producción de Naughty Dog, The Last of Us Part II.

Títulos que están disponibles con descuento en la PlayStation Store

A

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Deluxe Edition Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold Edition Season Pass Deluxe Edition



B

Batman: Return to Arkham Battlefield V BioShock: The Collection Borderlands 3 – Season Pass Borderlands 3 – Super Deluxe Edition



C

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Deluxe Modern Warfare Modern Warfare – Battle Pass Edition Code Vein Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled



D

Days Gone Days Gone – Digital Deluxe Edition Death Stranding Death Stranding: Digital Deluxe Edition Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition DOOM + Wolfenstein II Bundle Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Edition Dreams



F

For Honor – Marching Fire Edition For Honor: Complete Edition



G

God of War God of War – Digital Deluxe Edition Gran Turismo Sport Spec II Grand Theft Auto V and Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack Bundle



H

HITMAN – Game of the Year Edition 2 – Gold Edition HD Enhanced Collection Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds



J

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy Journey: Collector’s Edition Jurassic World Evolution – Jurassic Park Edition Just Cause 4: Complete Edition



M

Marvel’s Spider-Man – The City That Never Sleeps Game of the Year Edition Silver Lining The Heist Turf Wars Megalodon Shark Cash Card Middle-earth: Shadow of War



N

NASCAR Heat 5 HEAT 5 – July Pack 2 Heat 5: Gold Edition Need for Speed Heat: Deluxe Edition Nioh 2 Season Pass



R

Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration



S

Skyforge – Firestarter Quickplay Pack 105000 Argents 11750 Argents 24000 Argents 50000 Argents Archer Quickplay Pack Kinetic Quickplay Pack Starter Pack 3.0 Sleeping Dogs – Definitive Edition Sniper Elite 4 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Upgrade



T

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition The Last of Us Part II Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Wildlands – Ultimate Edition Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition Tour de France 2020



U

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End



W

Warface – Essential Pack Watch Dogs 2 Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition WipEout Omega Collection



X

XCOM 2 Collection



Z