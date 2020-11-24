Ofertas Black Friday 2020

Ofertas Black Friday: México

TVs



LG de 43″ 4K UltraHD LED Smart TV – Precio: MXN $9,047.42



Hisense R6 Series 43″ 4K UltraHD LED Smart TV LED – Precio: MXN $5,999

Gaming



The Last of Us Part II (PlayStation) – Precio: USD 29.99



Silla Gamer Libitium Gaming – Precio: MXN $2,999

Audio



Sony WH-1000XM4, inalámbricos con noise cancelling – Precio: MXN $7,499

Bose SoundLink Micro, Altavoz Bluetooth – Precio: MXN $2,499

Laptops y Portátiles



Lenovo IdeaPad L340 Gaming – Precio: MXN $24,623.05



Dell Inspiron 3493 14″ HD, Intel Core i5 – Precio: MXN $11,219

Gadtgets



Alexa Echo Dot 3ra Gen smart speaker – Precio: MXN $ 940



Google Home mini última generación – Precio: MXN $749

Hardware



Tarjeta de Video EVGA Geforce RTX 2080 – Precio: MXN $31,499



PNY GeForce GTX 1060 Gaming OC– Precio: MXN $11,769

Almacenamiento



Disco Duro Externo Seagate – Precio: MXN $2,029