Se nos viene el Black Friday, y eso solo significa una cosa: ¡ofertas!
Las ofertas Black Friday 2020 llegan en el momento justo para refrescar un año caótico. Y nos hemos dado la tarea de reunir las ofertas más interesantes en tecnología que se podrán encontrar en México, España, Colombia, Perú y Argentina durante estos días.
Ofertas Black Friday 2020
Nos dimos la tarea de crear esta guía de compra con las mejores ofertas para nuestros lectores en cinco países de Iberoamérica. Esta guía abarca las categorías más buscadas en tecnología de consumo, y incluye los mejores productos que podrás conseguir al mejor precio.
Para crearla, el equipo editorial de Digital Too buscó y comparó los mejores tratos para los productos correspondientes a cada una de las categorías. Tras analizarlos se escogieron los mejores según la relación precio/valor. Es decir, en esta guía encontrarás los mejores dipositovos al mejor precio poisble.
A continuación te presentamos las mejores ofertas para el Black Friday 2020 en México, España, Colombia, Perú y Argentina.
Ofertas Black Friday: México
TVs
LG de 43″ 4K UltraHD LED Smart TV – Precio: MXN $9,047.42
Hisense R6 Series 43″ 4K UltraHD LED Smart TV LED – Precio: MXN $5,999
Gaming
The Last of Us Part II (PlayStation) – Precio: USD 29.99
Silla Gamer Libitium Gaming – Precio: MXN $2,999
Audio
Sony WH-1000XM4, inalámbricos con noise cancelling – Precio: MXN $7,499
Bose SoundLink Micro, Altavoz Bluetooth – Precio: MXN $2,499
Laptops y Portátiles
Lenovo IdeaPad L340 Gaming – Precio: MXN $24,623.05
Dell Inspiron 3493 14″ HD, Intel Core i5 – Precio: MXN $11,219
Gadtgets
Alexa Echo Dot 3ra Gen smart speaker – Precio: MXN $ 940
Google Home mini última generación – Precio: MXN $749
Hardware
Tarjeta de Video EVGA Geforce RTX 2080 – Precio: MXN $31,499
PNY GeForce GTX 1060 Gaming OC– Precio: MXN $11,769
Almacenamiento
Disco Duro Externo Seagate – Precio: MXN $2,029
Ofertas Black Friday: España
TVs
Samsung TV QLED 55″ 4K, HDR 2000 y Smart TV – Precio: 1,119€
LG TV LED 65” 4K UltraHD Smart TV – Precio: 599.99€
Gaming
Nintendo Switch Lite 32GB Amarilla – Precio: 189€
Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 (Core i7, RAM 32 GB, DD 1 TB< NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB GDDR6 VRAM) – Precio: 1,999€
HP Pavilion Gaming (Intel Core i7-10750H – NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti – RAM: 16 GB – 1 TB SSD – 16.1”) – Precio: 1,0179€
Audio
Google Pixel Buds – Precio: 199€
LG xBoom Go PL7 Bluetooth, Meridian Sound Hi-Res – Precio: 109.65€
Google Home Mini 2ª Generación – Precio: 18.70€
Laptops y Portátiles
HP Pavilion Laptop 15-eg0003ns 15,6′‘ – Precio: 934.92€
Lenovo Ideapad S145-15IIL 15.6‘ – Precio: 397.99€
Gadtgets
Huawei Watch GT Marrón – Precio: 89€
Xiaomi Mi Band 4, smartband – Precio: 19€
Aspirador Robot IKOHS NETBOT SX1800 PR (Autonomía: 120 min) – Precio: 169.99€
Almacenamiento
Disco HDD Externo WESTERN DIGITAL Elements – Precio: 49.99€
Ofertas Black Friday: Colombia
TVs
Televisor Caixun 50 pulgadas LED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV – Precio: COP $1,099,900
Televisor LED UHD 43″ – Active HDR – Sonido Ultra Surround – Smart TV – Precio: COP $1.199.950
Gaming
Thrustmaster Y-300CPX Headset – Precio: COP $299.900
FIFA 21 Champions Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S – Precio: $143.955
Teclado gamer HyperX Alloy Elite 2 RGB – Precio: $619,000
Audio
Audífonos Sony Wf-1000xm3 Bluetooth Con Noise Cancelling – Precio: COP $659.900
Laptops y Portátiles
Portátil HP Pentium, RAM 8 GB, 256 GB SSD, 14-CF1044LA, 14″ – Precio: COP $1,499,900
Móviles
Celular Motorola Moto One Macro – Precio: COP $ 509.900
Gadtgets
Google Home Mini Negro – Precio: $119.900
Router Huawei Wifi Ws5200 Quad-core – Precio: COP $159,900
Almacenamiento
SSD M.2 240gb Disco Duro Estado Solido Adata Su650 2280 Sata – Precio: COP $165,900
Ofertas Black Friday: Perú
TVs
LED TV JVC 60″ Ultrahd 4K Android Tv Bt HDR – Precio: S/ 1,299.00
Hisense TV 55″ H5520UH6IP UHD Smart– Precio: S/ 1,199
Samsung TV LED 43″ Crystal UHD 4K Smart – Precio: S/ 1,099
Gaming
Consola Nintendo Switch Neón Bateria extendida – Precio S/ 1,379
Sony Ps5 Consola PlayStation 5 Standard Edition – Precio S/ 2,999
Auriculares Gamer Redragon Zeus H510 2 – Precio S/ 229
Audio
Audífonos Sony On-Ear Bluetooth WH-1000XM4BMUC Negro – Precio: S/ 919
Audífono Philips Bluetooth TWS Negro TAUT102BK – Precio S/ 99
Sony Audífonos Inalámbricos Con Noise Cancelling Wf-1000xm3 – Precio S/ 479
Laptops y Portátiles
Laptop HP 14″ 14-dq1002la (Core i3 10ma Gen, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 16GB Optane) – Precio S/ 1,699
Asus Rog Strix G512li-bi7n10 I7 512gb 8gb – Precio S/ 5,049
Laptop Lenovo Ideapad 5 Intel Core I5 10a – Precio S/ 2,649
Gadtgets
Amazon Kindle 8GB 10maGen E-reader 6 Antireflejo Lector Digital – Precio S/ 489
Silla Gamer Thunderx3 Tc3 – Precio S/ 679
Hardware
Memoria Ram Colorful Ddr4 2666 8gb (x2) – Precio S/ 320
Gigabyte Nvidia Geforce GTX1650 4GB GDDR6 – Precio S/ 883
Placa Madre Colorful Cvn B460m Gaming Pro V20 – Precio S/ 539
Almacenamiento
Seagate Disco Duro 2 TB Para para PlayStation. Edición especial The Last of Us – Precio S/ 459
Ofertas Black Friday: Argentina
TVs
Samsung Smart TV 43″ FullHD – Precio: ARS $39,999
Hitachi Smart TV 50″ 4K UltraHD – Precio: ARS $49,999
Gaming
Set Gamer (Teclado, mouse, auricular y pad) – Precio: ARS $5,799
Mouse De Juego Logitech Hero G Series G502 Negro – Precio: ARS $6,900
Audio
Auriculares Bluetooth F9 Tws Inalámbricos Resistente Al Agua – Precio: ARS $2,631
Gadtgets
SmartWatch Samsung Galaxy Fit Lite Blanco – Precio: ARS $3,699
Reloj Inteligente Smart Band Noga Watch – Precio: ARS $1,149
Hardware
Disco sólido interno Western Digital WD Green WDS240G1G0B 240GB – Precio: ARS $3,700
Almacenamiento
Disco duro interno Seagate Barracuda ST1000DM010 1TB – Precio: ARS $4,219