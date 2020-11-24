fbpx
Ofertas Black Friday 2020
·11 Minutos de lectura

Ofertas Black Friday 2020

Las mejores oportunidades en tecnología de México, España, Colombia, Perú y Argentina

Se nos viene el Black Friday, y eso solo significa una cosa: ¡ofertas!

Las ofertas Black Friday 2020 llegan en el momento justo para refrescar un año caótico. Y nos hemos dado la tarea de reunir las ofertas más interesantes en tecnología que se podrán encontrar en México, España, Colombia, Perú y Argentina durante estos días.

Ofertas Black Friday 2020

Nos dimos la tarea de crear esta guía de compra con las mejores ofertas para nuestros lectores en cinco países de Iberoamérica. Esta guía abarca las categorías más buscadas en tecnología de consumo, y incluye los mejores productos que podrás conseguir al mejor precio.

Para crearla, el equipo editorial de Digital Too buscó y comparó los mejores tratos para los productos correspondientes a cada una de las categorías. Tras analizarlos se escogieron los mejores según la relación precio/valor. Es decir, en esta guía encontrarás los mejores dipositovos al mejor precio poisble.

A continuación te presentamos las mejores ofertas para el Black Friday 2020 en México, España, Colombia, Perú y Argentina.

Ofertas Black Friday: México

TVs


LG de 43″ 4K UltraHD LED Smart TVPrecio: MXN $9,047.42


Hisense R6 Series 43″  4K UltraHD LED Smart TV LEDPrecio: MXN $5,999

Gaming


The Last of Us Part II (PlayStation)Precio: USD 29.99


Silla Gamer Libitium GamingPrecio: MXN $2,999

Audio


Sony WH-1000XM4, inalámbricos con noise cancellingPrecio: MXN $7,499

Bose SoundLink Micro, Altavoz BluetoothPrecio: MXN $2,499

Laptops y Portátiles


Lenovo IdeaPad L340 GamingPrecio: MXN $24,623.05


Dell Inspiron 3493 14″ HD, Intel Core i5Precio: MXN $11,219

Gadtgets


Alexa Echo Dot 3ra Gen smart speaker –  Precio: MXN $ 940


Google Home mini última generaciónPrecio: MXN $749

Hardware

Tarjeta de Video EVGA Geforce RTX 2080 TI Black 11GB GDDR6 11G-P4-2281-KR
Tarjeta de Video EVGA Geforce RTX 2080Precio: MXN $31,499


PNY GeForce GTX 1060 Gaming OCPrecio: MXN $11,769

Almacenamiento

Imagen de STEA2000403
Disco Duro Externo SeagatePrecio: MXN $2,029

 

Ofertas Black Friday: España

TVs


Samsung TV QLED 55″ 4K, HDR 2000 y Smart TVPrecio: 1,119€

TV LG 65UN81006 (LED - 65'' - 165 cm - 4K Ultra HD - Smart TV) — TV & Series Streaming - Casual Gaming
LG TV LED  65” 4K UltraHD Smart TVPrecio: 599.99€

Gaming


Nintendo Switch Lite 32GB AmarillaPrecio: 189€

Portátil gaming Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 GU502LW 15,6'' Negro
Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 (Core i7, RAM 32 GB, DD 1 TB< NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB GDDR6 VRAM)Precio: 1,999€

Portátil Gaming HP Pavilion 16-a0021ns (Intel Core i7-10750H - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti - RAM: 16 GB - 1 TB SSD - 16.1'') — Windows 10 Home
HP Pavilion Gaming (Intel Core i7-10750H – NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti – RAM: 16 GB – 1 TB SSD – 16.1”)Precio: 1,0179€

Audio


Google Pixel BudsPrecio: 199€


LG xBoom Go PL7 Bluetooth, Meridian Sound Hi-ResPrecio: 109.65€


Google Home Mini 2ª GeneraciónPrecio: 18.70€

Laptops y Portátiles

Portátil HP Pavilion Laptop 15-eg0003ns 15,6'' Plata
HP Pavilion Laptop 15-eg0003ns 15,6′Precio: 934.92€

Portátil LENOVO Ideapad S145-15IIL (15.6'' - Intel Core i3-1005G1 - RAM: 8 GB - 256 GB SSD PCIe - Intel UHD Graphics) — Windows 10 Home S
Lenovo Ideapad S145-15IIL 15.6Precio: 397.99€

Gadtgets


Huawei Watch GT MarrónPrecio: 89€


Xiaomi Mi Band 4, smartbandPrecio: 19€


Aspirador Robot IKOHS NETBOT SX1800 PR (Autonomía: 120 min)Precio: 169.99€

Almacenamiento

Disco HDD Externo WESTERN DIGITAL Elements (Negro - 1.5 TB - USB 3.0) — 2.5'' | 1.5 TB | USB 3.0
Disco HDD Externo WESTERN DIGITAL ElementsPrecio: 49.99€

Ofertas Black Friday: Colombia

TVs


Televisor Caixun 50 pulgadas LED 4K Ultra HD Smart TVPrecio: COP $1,099,900


Televisor LED UHD 43″ – Active HDR – Sonido Ultra Surround – Smart TVPrecio: COP $1.199.950

Gaming


Thrustmaster Y-300CPX HeadsetPrecio: COP $299.900


FIFA 21 Champions Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|SPrecio: $143.955


Teclado gamer HyperX Alloy Elite 2 RGBPrecio: $619,000

Audio

Audífonos Sony Bluetooth Con Noise Cancelling - Wf-1000xm3
Audífonos Sony Wf-1000xm3 Bluetooth Con Noise CancellingPrecio: COP $659.900

Laptops y Portátiles


Portátil HP Pentium, RAM 8 GB, 256 GB SSD, 14-CF1044LA, 14″Precio: COP $1,499,900

Móviles

Celular Motorola Moto One Macro
Celular Motorola Moto One MacroPrecio: COP $ 509.900

Gadtgets

Google Home Mini Negro
Google Home Mini NegroPrecio: $119.900

Router Huawei Wifi Ws5200 Quad-core
Router Huawei Wifi Ws5200 Quad-corePrecio: COP $159,900

Almacenamiento

Ssd M.2 240gb Disco Duro Estado Solido Adata Su650 2280 Sata
SSD M.2 240gb Disco Duro Estado Solido Adata Su650 2280 SataPrecio: COP $165,900

Ofertas Black Friday: Perú

TVs

Tv LED JVC 60" Ultrahd 4K Android Tv Bt HDR
LED TV JVC 60″ Ultrahd 4K Android Tv Bt HDRPrecio: S/ 1,299.00


Hisense TV 55″ H5520UH6IP UHD SmartPrecio: S/ 1,199

Tv Led 43" Samsung Crystal UHD 4K Smart
Samsung TV LED 43″ Crystal UHD 4K SmartPrecio: S/ 1,099

Gaming

Consola Nintendo Switch Neón Bateria extendida
Consola Nintendo Switch Neón Bateria extendidaPrecio S/ 1,379

Ps5 Consola Play Station 5 Standard Edition
Sony Ps5 Consola PlayStation 5 Standard EditionPrecio S/ 2,999

Auriculares Gamer Redragon Zeus H510 2
Auriculares Gamer Redragon Zeus H510 2Precio S/ 229

Audio


Audífonos Sony On-Ear Bluetooth WH-1000XM4BMUC NegroPrecio: S/ 919

Audífono Bluetooth TWS Negro TAUT102BK - Philips
Audífono Philips Bluetooth TWS Negro TAUT102BKPrecio S/ 99

Sony Audífonos Inalámbricos Con Noise Cancelling Wf-1000xm3
Sony Audífonos Inalámbricos Con Noise Cancelling Wf-1000xm3Precio S/ 479

Laptops y Portátiles

HP - Laptop HP 14" Core i3 10ma Gen 8GB RAM 256GB SSD + 16GB Optane - 14-dq1002la
Laptop HP 14″ 14-dq1002la (Core i3 10ma Gen, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 16GB Optane)Precio S/ 1,699

Laptop Asus Rog Strix G512li-bi7n10 I7 512gb 8gb
Asus Rog Strix G512li-bi7n10 I7 512gb 8gbPrecio S/ 5,049

Laptop Lenovo Ideapad 5 Intel Core I5 10a Ctas Sin Int Combo
Laptop Lenovo Ideapad 5 Intel Core I5 10aPrecio S/ 2,649

Gadtgets

Amazon Kindle 8GB 10maGen E-reader 6 Antireflejo Lector Digital
Amazon Kindle 8GB 10maGen E-reader 6 Antireflejo Lector DigitalPrecio S/ 489

Silla Gamer Thunderx3 Tc3
Silla Gamer Thunderx3 Tc3Precio S/ 679

Hardware

2 X Memoria Ram Colorful Ddr4 2666 8gb Cvn Series Rgb
Memoria Ram Colorful Ddr4 2666 8gb (x2)Precio S/ 320

Tarjeta Grafica Gigabyte Nvidia Geforce Gtx1650 4gb Gddr6
Gigabyte Nvidia Geforce GTX1650 4GB GDDR6Precio S/ 883

Placa Madre Colorful Cvn B460m Gaming Pro V20
Placa Madre Colorful Cvn B460m Gaming Pro V20Precio S/ 539

Almacenamiento

Seagate Disco Duro 2 Tb Para Ps4 / Ps4 Pro - Edición The Las
Seagate Disco Duro 2 TB Para para PlayStation. Edición especial The Last of UsPrecio S/ 459

Ofertas Black Friday: Argentina

TVs


Samsung Smart TV 43″ FullHDPrecio: ARS $39,999


Hitachi Smart TV 50″ 4K UltraHDPrecio: ARS $49,999

Gaming


Set Gamer (Teclado, mouse, auricular y pad)Precio: ARS $5,799


Mouse De Juego Logitech Hero G Series G502 NegroPrecio: ARS $6,900

Audio

Auriculares Bluetooth F9 Tws Inalámbricos Resistente Al Agua
Auriculares Bluetooth F9 Tws Inalámbricos Resistente Al AguaPrecio: ARS $2,631

Gadtgets

SmartWatch Samsung Galaxy Fit Lite Blanco (Malla Blanca)
SmartWatch Samsung Galaxy Fit Lite BlancoPrecio: ARS $3,699

Reloj Inteligente Smart Band Noga Watch Android iPhone Hyt
Reloj Inteligente Smart Band Noga WatchPrecio: ARS $1,149

Hardware

Disco sólido interno Western Digital WD Green WDS240G1G0B 240GB verde
Disco sólido interno Western Digital WD Green WDS240G1G0B 240GBPrecio: ARS $3,700

Almacenamiento

Disco duro interno Seagate Barracuda ST1000DM010 1TB
Disco duro interno Seagate Barracuda ST1000DM010 1TBPrecio: ARS $4,219

